Somalia: AMISOM Ethiopian Troops Undergo Human Rights Training

Twenty-five military officers from the Ethiopian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have completed a two-day online training on human rights.

The training, which ended on Thursday, is part of AMISOM efforts to ensure that deployed personnel acquire knowledge and comply with international frameworks on human rights and humanitarian law.

The Head of the Protection, Human Rights, and Gender Cluster for AMISOM, Kareem Adebayo, urged the officers to apply the acquired knowledge and skills to perform their duties.

"I hope you will leave this training better equipped in aspects of protection, human rights, and gender matters," said Adebayo.

Adebayo, who represented Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the Head of AMISOM, lauded the officers for attending the training, which reflected a commitment to protecting human rights in Somalia.

Participants learnt about the Somali culture and gender in peace support operations, the role of gender focal points, protection of women against sexual and gender-based violence, and conflict-related sexual violence.

Others included the International Humanitarian Law and Gender; core tasks of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), introduction to AMISOM Civilian Casualties Tracking and Analysis and Response Cell (CCTARC).

A Human Rights Officer for AMISOM, Ulrike Kahbila Mbuton, reiterated the mission's commitment to ensuring full compliance with international Human Rights Law.

Due to disruptions brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic, AMISOM has had to include online training to ensure continuity in implementing the mission's mandate.