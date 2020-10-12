Malawi: Chakwera Impressed With Tanzania's Economic Growth Without Foreign Aid

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera shojis expressed this admiration of the infrastructural and economic development taking place in Tanzania without reliance on foreign aid.

The President said when he made a two-day state visit to the East African country where he laid a foundation stone for the Mbezi Luis upmarket bus terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania which is currently under construction.

Upon, completion, the Mbezi Luis which has been 100 per cent funded by the Tanzanian Government, will become the largest bus terminal in East and Central Africa.

He said Tanzania is leading the way by demonstrating that you can have huge projects solely funded by government.

"Tanzania is demonstrating that it's not about aid but trade and that there are resources right in our countries which need to be utilized," he said while congratulating the country for turning itself into a middle income economy.

The Malawi President observed that the upmarket international bus terminal will not only benefit the people of Tanzania but other countries including Malawi whose people travel to and from the country for trade.

Tanzania's President, John Pombe Magufuli, took a swipe at the people in charge of the project for delaying its completion which was initially slated for July this year.

He said he had refused the contractor's request to have the completion period extended to January next year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You need to work extra hard even if it means working day and night. I need this project finished by November.

"Let every penny for this project serve its intended purpose otherwise I will not tolerate any financial mismanagement," said Magufuli, adding it was important to ensure that contractual obligations are met.

He observed that by delaying the project, employment opportunities for a lot of people who would have been working and providing services at the facility are also being delayed.

The Mbezi Luis upmarket bus terminal will have hotels, apartments, shopping malls, immigration offices and banks among other components, according to Tanzania's Minister of State in the President's Office, Selemani Jaffo.

"This facility will simplify the challenges passengers encounter when travelling as it will have everything on one place," said Jaffo.

00vote

Article Rating