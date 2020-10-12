Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo - Sudan Is Completely Free of Rift Valley Fever

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that Sudan is completely free of the rift valley fever, affirming that "This disease does not exist in the country."

Addressing Saturday the Workshop on the Crisis of Livestock Exports and the Roadmap, Lt. Gen. Daglo affirmed the necessity of actual work to increase production and to empower youths with the tools of production for advancement of the country.

He called on the exporters and businessmen to elevate the supreme interest of the country over the private interests and to cooperate with concerned state institutions in order to develop the Sudanese livestock sector.

He affirmed the importance of addressing the infrastructural problems, improving the livestock breeding, establishing farms and pastures, providing water, vaccines and fodder in order to realize progress in the Sudanese livestock sector and to find drastic solutions for all its problems.

Lt. Gen. Daglo also called for knowledge about the conditions, specifications and standards set at the foreign markets for the livestock exports and imports, especially in Arabia, pointing to the need to reduce meat prices in the country in order to alleviate the burden of living on the citizen.