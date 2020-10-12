Sudan: Minister of Energy and Mining - Arrangements Underway to Liberalize Fuel Prices

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining, Engineer Khairi Abdul-Rahman, revealed that arrangements are underway to implement the price liberalization policy for the gasoline and benzene, that a decision on liberation of their prices was issued a long time ago and officially announced by the Prime Minister in public meetings and in his television interview.

He pointed out that this issue is no longer a subject of leaks, but it was awaiting the arrangements made by the Ministry of Energy and Mining, starting with counting and qualifying the companies that will enter the import and sale process, as well as preparing and declaring international bids for free and transparent competition.

He announced the completion of the application and sorting process in full transparency and that requirements for the winning companies were issued, praising the result of the bids that was very honorable to all those interested inside and outside Sudan in terms of the professionalism and high professionalism required by the ministry, adding that the ministry has provided a commercial value of about (35) million dollars out of the total value of the petroleum derivatives purchased, compared to what was previously done without bid.

He announced the arrival of a big number of ships through this global bid, which is awaiting completion of the purchase steps, based on the strategic commodity portfolio plan set by the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, which is currently sorting the local companies that will distribute the imported derivatives through their stations with a free price for sale.