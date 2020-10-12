Somalia: Ex-Prime Minister Laid to Rest in Mogadishu

10 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ali Khalif Galeydh, Somalia's recently-deceased former prime minister, was laid to rest at a state funeral in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Galaydh, passed away on Thursday at the age of 78 in Jigjiga, Ethiopia, according to officials but his family claims Galaydh may have died after being poisoned.

He is the second ex-prime minister to die of COVID-19 after Nur Hassan Hussein who succumbed to the virus in London in mid-March at the age of 82.

The plane carrying the body of the ex-prime minister landed at Aden Adde International Airport on Saturday morning.

The state funeral was attended by senior government officials, including President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, PM Mohamed Hussein Roble, DPM Mahdi Mohamed Guled, Puntland Vice President Ahmed Elmi Osman among others.

Galaydh was Somalia's prime Minister between 2000 to 2001 during the transitional government.

He also served as the minister of Industry under the Mohamed Siyad Barre regime, between 1980 and 1982 and was a former governor of the Marerey Sugar Factory.

