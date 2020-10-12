Somalia: Prime Minister Visits Police Headquarters in Mogadishu

The prime minister of Somalia's federal government Mohamed Hussein Roble has paid a visit to the Somali Police Force (SPF) headquarters on Saturday in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

PM Roble was accompanied by the Somali Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed and deputy police commissioner Zakia Hussein along with top officers and urged the police to heighten security in the country and maintain discipline.

He urged the police to fulfil their duties and promised that the federal government will place great importance to provide for their needed welfare.

"It is your responsibility to all always protect the citizens and to make this possible the government stands by you with whatever support you need," said PM Roble.

The premier also lauded the police for improving the security of the city. Mr Roble also urged the police to take actions against robbery, murder and rapes.

The prime minister also toured several checkpoints in the city to inspect the security condition.