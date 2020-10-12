Somalia: Prime Minister Visits Police Headquarters in Mogadishu

10 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The prime minister of Somalia's federal government Mohamed Hussein Roble has paid a visit to the Somali Police Force (SPF) headquarters on Saturday in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

PM Roble was accompanied by the Somali Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed and deputy police commissioner Zakia Hussein along with top officers and urged the police to heighten security in the country and maintain discipline.

He urged the police to fulfil their duties and promised that the federal government will place great importance to provide for their needed welfare.

"It is your responsibility to all always protect the citizens and to make this possible the government stands by you with whatever support you need," said PM Roble.

The premier also lauded the police for improving the security of the city. Mr Roble also urged the police to take actions against robbery, murder and rapes.

The prime minister also toured several checkpoints in the city to inspect the security condition.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.