Cameroon: Fight Against Clandestine Transport - Government Launches Campaign in Yaounde

The Minister of Communication flanked by the Ministers of Territorial Administration and Transport gave a press conference in Yaounde on December 5, 2018.

The Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary in press conference in Yaounde on November 5, 2018 disclosed that " in terms of statistics, it has been established that over the past eight years, 22,314 material and physical accidents have occurred on our roads, for a total of 8,669 deaths, many of which are victims of the "Clandos or Opeps." He also said reliable statistics indicate that 40 to 60 per cent of the vehicles on our roads are involved in illegal transport activities.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji and that of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe joined Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary to answer questions from journalists as they launched the campaign against clandestine road transport in Cameroon. The vehicles used for the clandestine transportation, the Minister said, "are without license plates, for the most part. Their drivers often work without a driver's licence or other transport documents, without a transport licence or prior authorisation." He further said that "they use of vehicles or motorcycles for personal use. They transport goods, and/or people, between cities without the required consignment note or waybill. In addition, these vehicles carry out their public transport activities outside the authorised area or route." To curb the situation of permanent illegality, the Minister said, the Prime Minister has prescribed that legal and regulatory provisions provided for in this area may be used to ensure sound and detailed regulation of road transport in relation to the illegality scourge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced that President Paul Biya has instructed the government to complete the legal and institutional framework of the road transport sub-sector, as well as the optimal monitoring of the operations in the sector. Concrete actions taken include permanent conduct of various awareness, information and control actions by joint and specialised teams on the main roads, establishment of the platform between the Ministry of Transport, and the trade union organisations of road hauliers and auxiliaries in Cameroon, drafting of a text for urban and peri-urban transport of more than 10 people per vehicle. Government is also drafting a decree laying down the conditions and modalities for the operation of three-wheelers for commercial purposes, another decree instituting the wearing of identification badges by all drivers of taxis bikes and other vehicles used for commercial purposes. Another concrete action is the preparation of a draft law amending Law N°. 2001/015 governing the professions of road transport and road transport auxiliaries. The campaign, the Ministers said requires the participation of all stakeholders and that explains why leaders of some transport trade unions were present for the press conference, as well as officials of the General Delegation for National Security.