Zimbabwe: Guards Steal Eight Ministry Computers

12 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

TWO security guards allegedly broke into the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services offices at Mukwati Building in Harare and stole eight computers.

Fortunate Chirodza and Tavengwa Mandibatsira were employed at Cobra Security.

Mandibatsira is still at large while Chirodza appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with unlawful entry and theft.

Chirodza was remanded in custody to today for plea recording when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Mrs Idah Maromo, prosecuting, had it that between September 15 and 30 this year, the two hatched a plan to steal computers from the Ministry of ICT.

It is alleged that they broke into the storeroom and took eight computer processing units.

On October 8, detectives from CID Stores and Business received information that the two had broken into the storeroom and stole the computers.

Investigations led to Chirodza's arrest and the recovery of seven computers from the people who had bought them from him.

The computers were valued at US$5 400.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.