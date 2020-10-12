Zimbabwe: Guards Steal Eight Ministry Computers

TWO security guards allegedly broke into the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services offices at Mukwati Building in Harare and stole eight computers.

Fortunate Chirodza and Tavengwa Mandibatsira were employed at Cobra Security.

Mandibatsira is still at large while Chirodza appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with unlawful entry and theft.

Chirodza was remanded in custody to today for plea recording when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Mrs Idah Maromo, prosecuting, had it that between September 15 and 30 this year, the two hatched a plan to steal computers from the Ministry of ICT.

It is alleged that they broke into the storeroom and took eight computer processing units.

On October 8, detectives from CID Stores and Business received information that the two had broken into the storeroom and stole the computers.

Investigations led to Chirodza's arrest and the recovery of seven computers from the people who had bought them from him.

The computers were valued at US$5 400.