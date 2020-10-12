Zimbabwe: Magistrate Raps Casually Dressed Ex-Mayor

Former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba turned up in court last Wednesday clad in a T-Shirt and jeans, earning a warning from Harare regional magistrate, Mr Trynois Utahwashe, that he would be committed to remand prison if he returned to court informally dressed.

Gomba told the court that he only learnt of his court appearance when he had come to verify with the Clerk of Court following "confusion over when he was supposed to appear in court".

"There was confusion over when I was supposed to appear in court because my lawyer was saying tomorrow while I was saying it was today (last Wednesday). It was then that I discovered that it was today and had to wait for my appearance," said Gomba.

Mr Utahwashe warned him of his dressing before remanding him to October 16 for routine remand.

This was despite the fact that his lawyer, Dr Lovemore Madhuku, was in court the last time he was remanded.

Gomba is facing allegations of illegally parcelling out land in Harare.

It is alleged, Gomba, in his capacity as the then ceremonial mayor, originated a memorandum on February 18 this year that the Plan for Taringana Housing Scheme had been approved and council should survey the land.

The court heard that the letter was misleading and inaccurate since the same plan had been issued and approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to the Youths in Business Housing Scheme.

Plans to proceed with change of land use had been set aside by the town clerk, but Gomba disregarded the advice, the court heard.

The State alleges that Gomba acted beyond his powers as a ceremonial mayor.

The Environmental Management Agency inspected the land and noted that 40 percent of it was a wetland and recommended that this section be excluded from permitted development.

But Gomba allegedly went ahead to demarcate the wetland, in violation of the agency recommendations.

His actions were said to have shown favour to Taringana Housing Trust and disfavour to Youths in Business Housing Scheme.