Zimbabwe: Concern Over Surge in Hit-and-Run Accidents

Police have expressed concern over the increase in hit-and-run accidents countrywide.

This comes after several bodies have been found by the police on the country's major roads.

In a statement last week, police said drivers should stop after being involved in any accident.

On October 7, at about 8.20pm, two pedestrians were hit by an unknown motorist along Simon Mazorodze Road, Harare, near the flyover. One of the victims died on the spot while the other one was seriously injured.

The motorist did not stop after the accident.

Another pedestrian who was hit by an unknown motorist along Sam Nujoma Street, Harare, died on the spot. The unknown motorist did not stop after the accident.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to stop after an accident.

He said on September 24 at about 5am, an unknown male adult aged about 70 years was struck and killed by an unknown motorist along Luveve Road in Bulawayo, and the driver did not stop.

In a related incident, on September 21 in Hillside, Bulawayo, an unknown male of about 34 years, was struck and killed by a motorist while crossing the road.

On September 20, at about 7pm, a report was made to the police to the effect that a man was knocked down by an unknown motorist along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

The victim died on the spot and, again, the driver did not stop.

At the 52km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway, a body of an unknown male adult was found lying along the road in what appeared to be another hit and run accident.

Another man was also run over by a train at Athlone flyover in a suspected suicide case.