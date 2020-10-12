Zimbabwe: City Academy Get Covid-19 Boost

CITY Football Academy got a huge boost when they received Covid-19 relief from their main sponsors Guardian security.

The Kuwadzana-based side, which specialises in developing talents from as young as 10-years-old, recently got a special visit from their sponsors, who also handed out food hampers to the players and vulnerable citizens of the community.

They also handed out disinfectants, masks and sanitizers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Guardian Security chief executive officer Flaviano Rambanepasi said they are looking to continue partnering with the club in their development efforts.

"We have been involved with the academy for some months now and we are happy with their project. They approached us and presented to us their mission and we were happy with their efforts to reach out to the disadvantaged youngsters and trying to expose them to better opportunities.

"We believe in developing potential in our communities and giving people a fighting chance in life. That is why we are here," said Rambanepasi.

Director and founder of City Football Academy Agrippa Guti said Guardian Security have been all-weather friends. The company sourced playing and training equipment eight months ago. But they have not been able to train or play football for the past seven months since football is still banned under the coronavirus lockdown measures.

"We are happy with what Guardian Security have been doing for the club and the community. It is good to note that they have remembered the players and also the members of the community during these trying times," said Guti.

City Football Academy have embarked in foreign trips to expose the players to the world. Last year they had a moment of a lifetime when they rubbed shoulders with future stars of Spanish giants Barcelona in a junior football tournament in Zambia.

The Kuwadzana-based side returned with priceless lessons in the bag despite losing all their matches in a tournament that also featured Greek side Panathinaikos.

Lusaka Academy, DRC's TP Mazembe and hosts Sports Excellency Football Academy.

A selection of FC Barcelona's Spanish and Zambian-based academy players also took part.

The tournament, which featured the Under-10, Under-12, Under-14 and Under- 16 age-groups was held at the Toyota Zambia Arena.

Eight of their players were short listed for further assessment but they could not travel because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Some of their players are in line for trials in Spain.

"So far everything ready paperwork sent and its almost done. It's only that progress was pinned back by the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions" said Guti.