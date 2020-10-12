Zimbabwe: One Arrested Over Parcelling Land

12 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

One person was arrested yesterday after police raided an area in Hatcliffe, Harare, where people were being illegally allocated residential stands on State land.

A former Zanu PF councillor for the area, Mr Naboth Munyengera, is alleged to have been behind the illegal sale of the land to unsuspecting home-seekers.

The home-seekers were allocated stands after paying an initial US$600 deposit.

When The Herald visited the area yesterday, police officers had cleared the area.

Chief Inspector Gilbert Mhaka from ZRP Borrowdale confirmed the arrest of the unnamed individual at the scene.

"When we arrived and they saw the police vehicle, some of them sped off while others ran away. We only managed to apprehend one person at the scene who indicated that he had been invited for the allocation of stands.

"So we are making some follow ups to find out who was allocating those stands and we hope the man we have arrested will assist us in investigating who is behind the allocation of stands," said Chief Inspector Mhaka.

A resident in the area, Mr Kurai Hope, said Mr Munyengera was behind the illegal land sales.

"People are paying US$600 as deposit and are allocated stands thereafter. Last week, Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa came here and warned people against buying stands because it is State land, but people continue to pay for the stands," said Mr Hope.

Mr Munyengera could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Cde Masimirembwa dissociated the ruling party from Mr Munyengera's activities.

"As the ruling party and Zanu PF Harare Province, we dissociate ourselves from Cde Munyengera's land baron activities. We have repeatedly warned him against selling State land but he has refused to listen," he said.

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, is on record saying it was against the country's laws to construct houses haphazardly, adding that Government was working tirelessly to uproot the menace of land barons.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.