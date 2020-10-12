Zimbabwe: Chevrons Intensify Preps for Pakistan

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team players are expected to begin their final training camp in Harare today ahead of the limited overs tour of Pakistan.

The 20-member travelling squad was named at the weekend and will camp in a bio-secure bubble for the final week of training before their scheduled departure for Pakistan next Monday.

The contingent took Covid-19 tests before checking into the camp to minimise the risk of the players and support staff contracting the virus.

The bubble, which will cover the team hotel, stadium and bus, will also limit the disruption on training and practice should a positive coronavirus case be recorded.

According to a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket, only the travelling players and members of the technical staff will be permitted access to the team hotel and practice ground.

There was also good news with the addition of Blessing Muzarabani, who is set to resume his international career with Zimbabwe after he was drafted into the squad.

The 24-year-old fast bowler was selected for the tour after he recently ended his stint with English county side Northamptonshire.

His return is a massive boost for Zimbabwe, especially with the experienced frontline seamer Kyle Jarvis ruled out of the Pakistan tour due to a stress fracture injury.

Muzarabani had played one Test, 18 one-day international matches and six T20 international games for Zimbabwe when he decided to put his international career on hold in 2018 to take up a county contract.

The touring squad has a good core with captain Chamu Chibhabha and fellow seasoned campaigners Brendan Taylor, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Elton Chigumbura forming the nucleus of the side.

Two uncapped players, Milton Shumba and Faraz Akram, also made it into the 20-man squad that leaves for Pakistan next Monday. The selectors also included other young talents in the form of Wessly Madhevere and Richard Ngarava.

The ODI series in Pakistan, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, is pencilled for October 30, November 1 and 3.

The T20I matches are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10. The Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday said the ODI series will now be played in Rawalpindi rather than Multan as originally scheduled.

The T20I series between the two sides has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board director for international cricket, Zakir Khan, told the PCB website that the changes in venues were due to logistical and operational challenges.

"After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies.

"In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the Metrological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.

"The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC's pinnacle 50-over event."

Zimbabwe Squad for Pakistan Tour

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe tour revised schedule

20 Oct - Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

21-27 Oct - Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct - Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct - 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov - 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov - 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov - Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov - Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov - 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov - 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov - 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov - Zimbabwe departure for Harare