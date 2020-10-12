Zimbabwe: Costa Ready for the Last Mile in India

FORMER Zimbabwe international Costa Nhamoinesu, who is now in the twilight of his football career, is looking forward to write another exciting chapter after he was unveiled by ambitious Indian Premier Soccer League club, Kerala Blasters, at the weekend.

The 34-year-old has signed as a free agent after being released by Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague at the end of the previous season. Nhamoinesu spent seven years in the Czech Republic top-flight where he won some silverware.

But the tough-tackling defender is now set to become the first Zimbabwean to play in the Hero Indian Super League which has been growing in stature, and popularity, in the last few years since the formation of the modern league in 2013.

Compatriot and former Masvingo United striker Simba Gate played in the Indian third-tier, the I-League 2nd Division, for Mohammedan SC.

Nhamoinesu, who left Sparta Prague in July, is already in India and is excited to be part of the Kerala Blasters pre-season training camp in the west Indian state of Goa. He told the Hero ISL website that he is looking forward to the Indian campaign.

"Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I'm intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures and do my best to help the club achieve their goals.

"I'm also very impressed by the vibe that is presented by the fans. I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic and passionate fan base deserves great performances on the pitch!

"I would like to thank the management for believing in me and my agent for familiarising me with the culture around the club. Looking forward to learn more about Kerala and the club. One love, Yellow Army!" he said.

Nhamoinesu is expected to join the training camp for the pre-season at their designated hotel-turned-bio secure bubble in Goa, where the entire season is expected to be played because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The team finished seventh in the previous campaign and are keen to turn around fortunes. With the start of ISL facing a possible delay until December due to international travel complications faced by players and staff of many teams, Blasters are looking at almost two months of intensive pre-season training.

Blasters, who were once owned by India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, have been on a recruitment drive ahead of the new season.

They have signed ex-Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Vicente Gomez, Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Pereyra and they retained Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha from last season.

They hope Nhamoinesu's experience will come in handy. The Zimbabwean is strong in the air and has a solid presence inside the box at both ends.

"I am extremely happy to sign a player of great calibre as Costa," said Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.

"Having captained the Czech football giants, Sparta Prague, with over 200 appearances for the club, Costa brings in a mixture of experience and rich expertise to our squad.

"His achievement in Europe is impressive and is reflective of his character and talent. We look forward to working with him for the upcoming season."

At 34, Nhamoinesu is nearing the end of a career spanning almost two decades. The former Masvingo United and AmaZulu defender began his European career, in earnest, with Polish fifth division amateur side, KS Wisla Ustroniaka, in 2007.

After spending seven years in Poland, with Wisla Ustronianka and Zaglebie Lubin, Nhamoinesu went on to make a record 203 appearances for Czech football giants, Sparta Prague, between 2013 and July this year.He won a league championship, in his debut season, and crowned it with the Czech Cup and the Czech Super Cup in 2014.

Nhamoinesu capped off his stay in the Czech Republic by lifting the Czech Cup towards the expiry of his contract earlier this year.

He also featured in the Europa League and UEFA Champions League campaigns over the years. Nhamoinesu, who was hailed as a Sparta Prague legend by legendary ex-Czech Republic captain, Tomas Rosicky, was also the first African to wear the captain's armband at Sparta. Nhamoinesu joins a long list of some of the world's finest players who have played in the Indian Super League in the last five years towards retirement.

The Indian Super League has provided home to Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, Robbie Keane, Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires, David Trezeguet, David James, Nicolas Anelka and his French compatriot Florent Malouda.

Former Sweden captain and Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg, Diego Forlán, Helder Postiga, Asamoah Gyan, John Anne Riise and Dimitar Berbatov are also some of the players who featured in the Indian Super League towards the end of their careers.