Sudan: Head of Southern Sudanese Mediation Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — Presidential Adviser of the Republic of South Sudan Dr. Tut Gatlwak, the head of the mediation team in the Sudanese peace talks, and the accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum today on a visit to Sudan that is to last for a number of days.

The delegation was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, Chairman of the Peace Commission Prof. Suliman Al Debilo and Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali.

Member of the delegation Dr. Dhieu Matouk said in a press statement that the delegation came carrying the text of the peace agreement that was signed in Juba on the third of current October to deliver it to the Sudanese government and the parties to the peace process.

Dr. Matouk added that the mediation delegation would hold consultative meetings with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, along with state officials to discuss how to implement the peace agreement in addition to including the agreement in the Constitutional Document in preparation for forming the new government.

He referred to the meeting held in Juba between First Vice President of the Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the head of the government delegation for peace negotiations, and Commander Abdulaziz Al-Hilu, the Chairman of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, and their agreement on a number of arrangements regarding the acceleration of the resumption of negotiations in order to reach comprehensive peace and stability in the country.