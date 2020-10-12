Sudan: Head of Southern Sudanese Mediation Arrives in Khartoum

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Presidential Adviser of the Republic of South Sudan Dr. Tut Gatlwak, the head of the mediation team in the Sudanese peace talks, and the accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum today on a visit to Sudan that is to last for a number of days.

The delegation was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, Chairman of the Peace Commission Prof. Suliman Al Debilo and Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali.

Member of the delegation Dr. Dhieu Matouk said in a press statement that the delegation came carrying the text of the peace agreement that was signed in Juba on the third of current October to deliver it to the Sudanese government and the parties to the peace process.

Dr. Matouk added that the mediation delegation would hold consultative meetings with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, along with state officials to discuss how to implement the peace agreement in addition to including the agreement in the Constitutional Document in preparation for forming the new government.

He referred to the meeting held in Juba between First Vice President of the Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the head of the government delegation for peace negotiations, and Commander Abdulaziz Al-Hilu, the Chairman of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, and their agreement on a number of arrangements regarding the acceleration of the resumption of negotiations in order to reach comprehensive peace and stability in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.