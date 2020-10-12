Sudan: Memorial Day for Late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati Held

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Al-Faki, Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih and representatives from the civil society and political organizations attended Memorial Day of late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati Saturday in Khartoum North amid official and popular participation.

Representative of the Civil Society Confederation Nahid Gabralla said that late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati was one of the founders of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC), and the alliance of civil forces (one of the founders of FFC).

She said that the late was one of the great Sudanese activists and was interested in the issues of the Sudanese people.

It is worth noting that late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati was one of the founders of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and he was the secretary of New Partnership for Africa.