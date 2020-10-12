Sudan: Memorial Day for Late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati Held

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Al-Faki, Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih and representatives from the civil society and political organizations attended Memorial Day of late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati Saturday in Khartoum North amid official and popular participation.

Representative of the Civil Society Confederation Nahid Gabralla said that late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati was one of the founders of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC), and the alliance of civil forces (one of the founders of FFC).

She said that the late was one of the great Sudanese activists and was interested in the issues of the Sudanese people.

It is worth noting that late Dr. Hassan Abdal-Ati was one of the founders of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and he was the secretary of New Partnership for Africa.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.