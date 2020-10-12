Somalia Records 119 New Covid-19 Cases, 79 Recoveries

11 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has recorded 119 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past five days raising the country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 3,864.

83 of the new cases are males while 37 are females according to the statement released by the ministry of health.

In terms of state distribution, Puntland is leading with 99 followed by Somaliland with 18 new patients and Benadir region recording 2 cases.

The coronavirus death toll still stands at 99. 79 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,089.

