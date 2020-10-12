Somalia: Two Killed in Road Accident in Nugaal Region

Two people were killed in a car accident near Sinujiif village in Garowe on early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred after the vehicle which was speeding overturned killing the two people who were on board died.

According to Puntland officials, the accident took place between Dangoronyo and Garowe.

The names of the two young men who died in the accident were identified as Mohamed Ali Hassan and Mohamed Qude, and their vehicle was destroyed.

In Somalia, car accident often causes deaths and injuries in which are attributed to the drivers who do not have enough experiences in driving as well as the unrepaired roads in some regions in Somalia regions.