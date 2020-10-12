South Sudan: Justice Minister Meets Leaders and Representatives of Signatories of Juba Agreement

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr.Nasr Eddin Abdul Bari held a comprehensive meeting, Sunday with the leaders and representatives of the signatories of Juba Peace Agreement to discuss the harmonization of the Constitutional Document with the Peace Agreemnt signed recently, in Juba.

The minister underlined that after the realization of the first pillar of December Revolution slogan, , we now turn to the second pillar, represented in achieving peace , which will be implemented and achieved by turning the provisions included in the Juba Peace Agreement into constitutional provisions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.