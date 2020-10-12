South Sudan: Justice Minister Meets Leaders and Representatives of Signatories of Juba Agreement

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr.Nasr Eddin Abdul Bari held a comprehensive meeting, Sunday with the leaders and representatives of the signatories of Juba Peace Agreement to discuss the harmonization of the Constitutional Document with the Peace Agreemnt signed recently, in Juba.

The minister underlined that after the realization of the first pillar of December Revolution slogan, , we now turn to the second pillar, represented in achieving peace , which will be implemented and achieved by turning the provisions included in the Juba Peace Agreement into constitutional provisions.