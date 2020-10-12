Equatorial Guinea National Day

12 October 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Equatorial Guinea as you celebrate your independence.

The United States recognizes the progress Equatorial Guinea has made in helping victims of human trafficking. We are also proud of our joint efforts to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming year, we look forward to deepening our economic ties and cooperating further on strengthening good governance and security.

As you celebrate this special day, I extend best wishes to all Equatoguineans.

Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

