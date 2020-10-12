Equatorial Guinea National Day

document

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Equatorial Guinea as you celebrate your independence.

The United States recognizes the progress Equatorial Guinea has made in helping victims of human trafficking. We are also proud of our joint efforts to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming year, we look forward to deepening our economic ties and cooperating further on strengthening good governance and security.

As you celebrate this special day, I extend best wishes to all Equatoguineans.