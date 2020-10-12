Sudan: Additional 120 Tons of European Emergency Relief Arrives

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Following up on the two COVID-19 related Humanitarian Air Bridges in June and the Team Europe package to support the Government of Sudan in responding to the floods in September, another 120 tons of emergency relief equipment arrived Saturday, bringing the total European Union emergency relief this year to over 260 tons.

A press release issued by the Delegation of the European Union to Sudan said the supplies arrived with an EU-chartered plane in Khartoum from Save the Children East and Southern Africa Regional Office.

The press release added that latest relief items would improve the lives of flood-affected people with access to mobile health services and non-food items such as kits of kitchen sets, sleeping mats, and long-lasting insecticide-treated nets, among others.

These latest items were brought in by Save the Children International (SCI) and funded by the European Union's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). They will be distributed to Sennar, Khartoum, Al Gezira and Blue Nile states, the press release said.

"Despite the flood waters receding, many Sudanese are still suffering from the effects of the floods. Team Europe can be counted upon to assist the Government of Sudan in helping its people caught up in natural or man-made crises. This large cargo plane is yet another tangible manifestation of European solidarity with all Sudanese." stated Ambassador Van den Dool.

"The floods disrupted the lives of many families across the country, after many of them had already been suffering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and other seasonal outbreaks. The floodwaters left many without homes, but even more so without basic supplies for maintaining their health and overall wellbeing," commented Arshad Malik, Country Director of SCI Sudan Country Office.

"With this support from the EU, our country office is able to reach the most vulnerable populations currently, where humanitarian aid and presence is necessary - but also where we will ensure that many people, especially children, are getting what they need during this emergency."

