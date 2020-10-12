Sudanese-Russian Military Cooperation in Naval Field

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The command of the Sudanese Naval Forces received at Port Sudan Naval Base a military training ship, a gift from Russia, in the context of the developed military cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the naval base in the presence of a high-level Russian delegation, the Governor of Red Sea State, the commander of the military area, a number of commanders of the naval forces and representatives of the Defense Industries System.

Addressing the ceremony, Maj. Gen. (Navy) Haj Ahmed Yusuf said the ship is considered as a real addition to the training capabilities of the Sudanese Naval Forces, commending the Russian support in this connection.

