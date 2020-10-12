Africa: Jabir Meets AU Special Representative

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir met on Sunday at his office in the Republican Palace with African Union Special Representative in Sudan Ambassador Mohamed Mohamed Belaich.

The AU Representative conveyed congratulation of Chairperson of the AU Commission Musa Faki on the occasion of the success of the peace talks in Juba.

Ambassador Belaich explained in press statement that the chairperson of AU commission affirmed importance of continuity of work and dialogue with Chairman of SPLM-N Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu and the head of SLM Abdel-Wahid Nur for joining the peace process in Sudan.