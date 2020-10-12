Sudan Liberation Army Expresses Keenness to Implement Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Sudan Liberation Army Movement which returned to the country following the signing of the Comprehensive Peac Agreement, in Juba, Oct.3 announced its keenness to implement the articles of the agreemet with the peace partners, besides expanding the participation during the transitional period.

The movement said in SUNA Forum, Sunday, that it does not support war and its strategic line is to defend human rights and confront ethnic cleansing in Darfur until the glorious December revolution succeeded, indicating that the movement had an important role in downfall of the former regime.

The Assi stant Chairman of the movement for Political Affairs, Abu-Obeida Al-Khalefa Al-Tayshi has outlined that the movement leadership delegation came to Khartoum to support peace efforts and to visit the displaced people camps in Darfur.

"Peace will contribute to the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan" He stressed.

He underlined that Juba Agreement addressed all the issues concerning peace alliance, a matter that, will facilitate the change.

.Responding to questions by the journalists on the future of the movement, he said after the implementation of the agreement on the ground, the movement will turn into a political force.