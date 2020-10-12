South Africa: Man Sentenced to Life for Raping Niece

press release

On 9 October 2020, the Esikhaleni Regional Court sentenced a 37-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his seven-year-old niece. On 18 April 2020, a child was sweeping inside the rondavel at her home in Port Dunford when the uncle entered and raped her. The uncle was caught red-handed by the child's grandmother who reported the incident to the police.

A case of rape was opened at Esikhaleni police station and it was assigned to the Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The uncle was immediately arrested and was kept in custody throughout the trial until he was prosecuted.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya commended the investigating officer for sending a well-investigated docket to court. "Crimes against children cannot be tolerated, especially committed by people meant to be protectors to the victims. We will ensure that they face the full might of law," said.