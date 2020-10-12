Sudan Partakes in Technical Council Meetings of Arab League Housing Ministers

Cairo — The Meetings of technical Advisory, and Scientific Council of Arab Housing Ministers kicked off on Sunday at Arab league headquarters in Cairo through video conference.

Secretary general of National Housing development fund Dr. Abdel Rahman Adam Al Tayeb and two other officials are partaking in the meeting as representatives for Sudan.

The meeting endorsed the agendas of the meeting and discussed a number of housing issues, in Arab countries.

Dr. Al-Tayeb explained he hopes that the Arab sisterly countries could participate in housing issues related to war and natural disasters affected population in Sudan an issue he said represents priority for the Sudan transitional government as part of supporting peace in the country.