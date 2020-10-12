Sudan Partakes in Technical Council Meetings of Arab League Housing Ministers

11 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — The Meetings of technical Advisory, and Scientific Council of Arab Housing Ministers kicked off on Sunday at Arab league headquarters in Cairo through video conference.

Secretary general of National Housing development fund Dr. Abdel Rahman Adam Al Tayeb and two other officials are partaking in the meeting as representatives for Sudan.

The meeting endorsed the agendas of the meeting and discussed a number of housing issues, in Arab countries.

Dr. Al-Tayeb explained he hopes that the Arab sisterly countries could participate in housing issues related to war and natural disasters affected population in Sudan an issue he said represents priority for the Sudan transitional government as part of supporting peace in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.