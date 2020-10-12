South Africa: Elderly Woman Dies in Shack Fire

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 65-year-old Bethelsdorp woman burned to death in a shack fire last night, 10 October 2020 in Riemvasmaak.

It is alleged that at about 19:00, Nontozanele Margaret Mpongoshe and her husband (62) went to bed. They awoke at about 21:15, as their shack was on fire. They unsuccessfully tried to douse the flames with water. Her husband managed to escape through a small window while his wife was trapped inside and couldn't get out. The entire shack was destroyed. The incident took place in Loder Crescent in Riemvasmaak.

The cause of fire is unknown at this stage. Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.