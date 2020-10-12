South Africa: Elderly Woman Dies in Shack Fire

press release

A 65-year-old Bethelsdorp woman burned to death in a shack fire last night, 10 October 2020 in Riemvasmaak.

It is alleged that at about 19:00, Nontozanele Margaret Mpongoshe and her husband (62) went to bed. They awoke at about 21:15, as their shack was on fire. They unsuccessfully tried to douse the flames with water. Her husband managed to escape through a small window while his wife was trapped inside and couldn't get out. The entire shack was destroyed. The incident took place in Loder Crescent in Riemvasmaak.

The cause of fire is unknown at this stage. Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.