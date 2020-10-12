South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrests Wanted Suspect

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Anti-Gang Unit members arrested a 36-year-old gang affiliate wanted in connection with two separate attempted murder cases allegedly committed in May and September 2020.

It is alleged that on 25 May 2020 at about 21:15, a 40-year-old male and his friends were walking in Lawler Street in Shauderville when shots were fired from a moving vehicle. No one was injured and the suspect was known to the complainant.

On 15 September 2020 at about 13:30, the victim and 3 friends were driving on Standford Road when the suspect who was standing on the road, pulled out a firearm and started shooting at them. One person sustained a graze wound. The suspect was also known to the complainant.

On 09 October 2020 at about 11:45, Anti-Gang Unit members were exiting their premises in Searle Road when they noticed a silver VW Polo pass them. The wanted suspect was seen seated as a front passenger of the vehicle. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, they started to speed away. A chase ensued and when the vehicle stopped in Glendenning Street, the suspect jumped out and ran. Police pursued on foot and arrested the suspect inside a house in Glendenning Street. A cell phone belonging to the suspect was confiscated.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Monday, 12 October 2020 on the two separate cases of attempted murder.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.