South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrests Wanted Suspect

press release

Anti-Gang Unit members arrested a 36-year-old gang affiliate wanted in connection with two separate attempted murder cases allegedly committed in May and September 2020.

It is alleged that on 25 May 2020 at about 21:15, a 40-year-old male and his friends were walking in Lawler Street in Shauderville when shots were fired from a moving vehicle. No one was injured and the suspect was known to the complainant.

On 15 September 2020 at about 13:30, the victim and 3 friends were driving on Standford Road when the suspect who was standing on the road, pulled out a firearm and started shooting at them. One person sustained a graze wound. The suspect was also known to the complainant.

On 09 October 2020 at about 11:45, Anti-Gang Unit members were exiting their premises in Searle Road when they noticed a silver VW Polo pass them. The wanted suspect was seen seated as a front passenger of the vehicle. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, they started to speed away. A chase ensued and when the vehicle stopped in Glendenning Street, the suspect jumped out and ran. Police pursued on foot and arrested the suspect inside a house in Glendenning Street. A cell phone belonging to the suspect was confiscated.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Monday, 12 October 2020 on the two separate cases of attempted murder.