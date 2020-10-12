South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition in Somerset West

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our endeavours to fight serious and violent crime yielded success yesterday in Somerset West area when members attached to Maitland Flying Squad arrested a 67-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The members followed up information about firearms and ammunition being stored on a premises in Somerset West area. They found a decommissioned .22 firearm, one antique revolver, one .45 calibre barrel with a wooden handle (and serial number filed off), various type of rounds as well as five hand radios.

The suspect will appear in the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Monday, 12 October 2020, on the mentioned charges.

