South Africa: Man Dies and Three in Custody After Shootout

press release

Yesterday afternoon, police officers were alerted about a robbery at a business premises on Hill Street in Pinetown. On arrival, they learnt that the suspects boarded a minibus taxi.

The taxi was intercepted at the corner of Glenugie and Kings Roads where four men and a female alighted and a shootout ensued. One man was fatally shot, one managed to flee and three were arrested. Police recovered three firearms and four cellphones. The suspects were taken to Pinetown police station for detention. They will appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court tomorrow, 12 October 2020. They are facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition.

It is alleged that on 10 October 2020 at 17:00, gunmen entered the business premises and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones. A case of robbery was opened at the Pinetown police station for investigation.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya is thrilled that police officers were able to respond so fast and catch the crooks before they could flee.