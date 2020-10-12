South Africa: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Resolves Community Concerns in Mkhanda

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The intervention by SAPS Provincial Management in Makhanda has restored hopes and healthy relations between the police and community in the area. This follows after an emergency meeting initiated by the local leadership of the community to raise crime related challenges and strained relations between the police and community.

There was a consensus among all the stakeholders that the meeting had yielded the desired outcomes. Everyone committed to work with the police in order to ensure peace and stability in Makhanda. Significant resolutions were taken during the meeting and these included a follow up meeting with both the local Police Station Management of Joza and its Operational Members and Provincial management.

The work of the Sector Managers was commended by the meeting. General Ntshinga appreciated the involvement of the local Councilors and CPF in the fight against crime including their interests in policing matters which affected their constituencies. As part of her comprehensive plan to address community concerns, the Provincial Commissioner outlined measures which her office will undertake to bring the situation in Makhanda back to normality.

These will include initiatives by the SAPS Junior Management Core to engage with the local youth structures and the station Junior personnel. Secondly, education drives within the communities on Gender Based Violence and Femicide issues and drug related problems. Thirdly, Ward Based Rapid Response Teams on crime led by the ward Councillor and CPF will be established as matter of urgency. The local community leadership will organize a men's Imbizo in order to engage all men in the areas. The meeting also agreed on a broader meeting (Community Imbizo) in the local stadium which will be preceded by a door to door campaign against Gender Based Violence and Drug dealing.

All the stakeholders welcomed the Interventions by the Provincial Commissioner and committed to consolidate and strengthen the relations with the police in the area.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.