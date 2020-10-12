South Africa: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Resolves Community Concerns in Mkhanda

press release

The intervention by SAPS Provincial Management in Makhanda has restored hopes and healthy relations between the police and community in the area. This follows after an emergency meeting initiated by the local leadership of the community to raise crime related challenges and strained relations between the police and community.

There was a consensus among all the stakeholders that the meeting had yielded the desired outcomes. Everyone committed to work with the police in order to ensure peace and stability in Makhanda. Significant resolutions were taken during the meeting and these included a follow up meeting with both the local Police Station Management of Joza and its Operational Members and Provincial management.

The work of the Sector Managers was commended by the meeting. General Ntshinga appreciated the involvement of the local Councilors and CPF in the fight against crime including their interests in policing matters which affected their constituencies. As part of her comprehensive plan to address community concerns, the Provincial Commissioner outlined measures which her office will undertake to bring the situation in Makhanda back to normality.

These will include initiatives by the SAPS Junior Management Core to engage with the local youth structures and the station Junior personnel. Secondly, education drives within the communities on Gender Based Violence and Femicide issues and drug related problems. Thirdly, Ward Based Rapid Response Teams on crime led by the ward Councillor and CPF will be established as matter of urgency. The local community leadership will organize a men's Imbizo in order to engage all men in the areas. The meeting also agreed on a broader meeting (Community Imbizo) in the local stadium which will be preceded by a door to door campaign against Gender Based Violence and Drug dealing.

All the stakeholders welcomed the Interventions by the Provincial Commissioner and committed to consolidate and strengthen the relations with the police in the area.