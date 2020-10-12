South Africa: Twenty-Seven Drunk Drivers Arrested Arrested in West Rand Last Night Are Among 1000 Suspects Nabbed By Police During Weekend Operations

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko spent almost the whole night in the streets of Randfontein, Bekkersdal and Westonaria where twenty-seven suspects were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. As part of weekend Operation O Kae Molao, the Provincial Commissioner and his entourage raided liquor outlets that were found to be operating after midnight wich is a contravention of level 1 Covid- 19 lockdown regulations. Eight liquor outlets were closed down for non-compliance with Gauteng Liquor Board. One hundred and seventy-four (174) other suspects were arrested for crime ranging from possession unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of dagga, possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, attempted murder, business burglary, common sssault, rape and fraud.

A total of two hundred and ninety-five (295) suspects were arrested in Tshwane for crimes that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common, house breaking and theft, possession of a hijacked vehicle, pointing of a firearm, house robbery, defeating the ends of justice, intimidation, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor without lisence as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Furthermore, operations yielded positive results in Ekurhuleni where more than three hundred (300) suspects were arrested for crime such as assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

The other suspects were arrested in Sedibeng and Johannesburg. These suspects were arrested as various law enforcement agencies embarked on operations that included raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks and stop and searches. Those arrested were found to have committed crimes that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common, malicious damage to property, murder, violation of protection order, possession of dagga, possession of drugs and public violence.

The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts in due course.

