Zimbabwe: Kambizi Picked for Senate Seat

12 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu PF has nominated Cde Eleven Kambizi to replace the late national hero, Cde Perrance Shiri as Senator for Mashonaland Central.

This was published by the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Justice Priscilla Chigumba under General Notice 2558A in an extraordinary Government Gazette published last Tuesday.

Cde Kambizi was appointed in terms of the Electoral Act.

"It is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7) (a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that Eleven Kambizi, a registered voter in Ward 10 Guruve, who was nominated by Zimbabwe African National Union Front (ZANU PF) party to fill the vacancy in the Senate that occurred following the death of Honourable Senator Air Chief Marshall Perrance Shiri has been appointed as a Senator with effect from the date of publication of this notice," Justice Chigumba said.

Cde Shiri, who was also the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, died on July 29 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

He also served as the leader of Government business in Senate, a position that has been filled by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.