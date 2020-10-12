South Africa: Kinnear's Alleged Phone Tracker Says He Is Registered in the Security Industry and Has a Right to Work

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Lawyers appearing for former pro rugby player, Zane Killian, implicated in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Section Head Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, have argued that Killian's registration as a private investigator entitles him to track and trace individuals.

Lawyer Eckhard Roseman, representing Zane Killian, said that the burly, tattooed former sportsman had played no part in the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

On Friday 9 October 2020 Roseman handed in to court documents showing that Killian had registered his company, Zane Killian Tracking and Investigation, with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

The decorated Kinnear was assassinated on Friday 18 September 2020 in front of his Cape Town house in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis.

Roseman told the court that Killian worked for the private security industry and had been authorised to conduct surveillance. However, Killian "did not commit murder, nor did he conspire to commit murder and he did not unlawfully track the phone of Kinnear".

Killian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

A location-based service (LBS) was allegedly used to track Kinnear. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation used the same system to track Killian.

The charge against...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.