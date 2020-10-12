South Africa: Kinnear's Alleged Phone Tracker Says He Is Registered in the Security Industry and Has a Right to Work

analysis

Lawyers appearing for former pro rugby player, Zane Killian, implicated in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Section Head Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, have argued that Killian's registration as a private investigator entitles him to track and trace individuals.

Lawyer Eckhard Roseman, representing Zane Killian, said that the burly, tattooed former sportsman had played no part in the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

On Friday 9 October 2020 Roseman handed in to court documents showing that Killian had registered his company, Zane Killian Tracking and Investigation, with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

The decorated Kinnear was assassinated on Friday 18 September 2020 in front of his Cape Town house in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis.

Roseman told the court that Killian worked for the private security industry and had been authorised to conduct surveillance. However, Killian "did not commit murder, nor did he conspire to commit murder and he did not unlawfully track the phone of Kinnear".

Killian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

A location-based service (LBS) was allegedly used to track Kinnear. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation used the same system to track Killian.

The charge against...