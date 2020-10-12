South Africa: Drugs Confiscated and Suspects Arrested in Elsies River

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

More than 30 suspects were apprehended and various drugs were confiscated in the past two days in the Nyanga Cluster. The arrests and drugs were the result of various crime prevention operations conducted in the cluster.

Some drugs were found stashed underneath a stone which was on the pavement in NY57 in Gugulethu area. Others were recovered in Elsies River area and other stations.

In a separate incident two suspects are due to appear in Athlone Magistrate Court once they have been charged for robbery, attempted hijacking and attack on police. The duo aged 17 and 20 attempted to hijack an e-hailing driver.

The members were on patrol in the area of Browns Farm when they were stopped by the driver informing them that he had just been robbed by eight suspects as he arrived at the address. He showed the direction the suspects took and police spotted them shortly thereafter. When SAPS approached them the one suspect attacked a police official by stabbing him on his shoulder. SAPS retaliated and the suspects attacked the police. Ultimately two suspects were apprehended with one being injured and taken for medical attention.

Police recovered the complainant's cellular telephone and the assault weapon used by the suspect. They will appear in Athlone Magistrate Court on the mentioned charges.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.