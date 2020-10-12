South Africa: Two Men in Custody for Possession of Sassa Cards

press release

Last night, police officers from Alexandra Road SAPS and Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit were conducting their duties when they spotted a bakkie with two occupants. They followed the vehicle and intercepted it on the N3 near Ashburton.

A search was conducted and police seized 495 SASSA cards and 84 bankcards from the occupants. They could not provide police with an explanation for having these cards in their possession and were immediately arrested. Police also seized a licensed firearm with 19 rounds of ammunition from the driver and his bakkie was also seized for further investigation. Both men aged 44 and 51 will be charged for fraud and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow, 12 October 2020.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the police officers for their alertness which has resulted in saving millions of rands which could be used to help the poor and the needy.