South Africa: Two Men in Custody for Possession of Sassa Cards

11 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night, police officers from Alexandra Road SAPS and Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit were conducting their duties when they spotted a bakkie with two occupants. They followed the vehicle and intercepted it on the N3 near Ashburton.

A search was conducted and police seized 495 SASSA cards and 84 bankcards from the occupants. They could not provide police with an explanation for having these cards in their possession and were immediately arrested. Police also seized a licensed firearm with 19 rounds of ammunition from the driver and his bakkie was also seized for further investigation. Both men aged 44 and 51 will be charged for fraud and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow, 12 October 2020.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the police officers for their alertness which has resulted in saving millions of rands which could be used to help the poor and the needy.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.