South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects Who Assaulted an Elderly Woman During a House Robbery

10 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two suspects who assaulted an elderly woman during a house robbery. This horrific scene unfolded on the morning of Wednesday, 07 October 2020 at an old age home in Delmas.

According to the report, a 94-year-old woman heard a knock on her door whereupon closer look, she saw two people, a male and female carrying boxes and the duo indicated that they were donating clothes to the less fortunate. She then opened the door and innocently made coffee for them. Unbeknown to her that they had ulterior motives. The male suspect then abruptly produced a knife, threatened and assaulted the defenceless old woman to a point that she lost some of her teeth. He then aggressively grabbed her whilst his accomplice ransacked the whole place and took valuable items. After this, the victim was tied to a chair with belts and folding scarfs. The suspects then locked the victim inside and fled the scene with the stolen items, including her personal cards.

The woman was rescued by the caretaker after having heard her crying for help. Police were notified about the incident and they opened a case of house robbery, hence the manhunt.

The police have strongly condemned this horrendous incident and have vowed to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

Meanwhile the police are requesting anyone with information that can assist in the investigation of this case to kindly contact Detective Captain John Mothupi on 082 492 6862 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011, alternatively a tip-off can be given on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information provided will be confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

