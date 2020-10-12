Namibia: Another Woman Goes Missing At Walvis Bay

The Namibian Police have joined the search for a 23-year-old woman who went missing at Walvis Bay on Friday.

According to chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police, Clementine Didi caught a lift from Walvis Bay to Otjiwarongo, but didn't reach her destination.

Her family does not know her whereabouts.

Gurirab says the particulars of the vehicle in which she was travelling is unknown at this stage.

He asked for the public's assistance in tracing Didi by contacting him at 081 318 2181, warrant officer Haikali at 081 203 8866 or the nearest police station.

The community of Walvis Bay is still coming to terms with the disappearance of Shannon Wasserfall (22), who went missing in April.

Azaan Madisia appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court last week in connection with the matter.