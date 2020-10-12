Namibia/South Africa: 'Bafana Were Not Tough'

FOR all their well-documented shortcomings, the Brave Warriors did not look out of place against Bafana Bafana on Thursday when earning a deserved 1-1 draw at Rustenburg.

If anything, their fancied hosts emerged from the international friendly match with more bruises than they expected from a rival bereft of competitive action for 18 months.

With the exception of Virgil Vries, Ananias Gebhardt and Peter Shalulile, who all play in South Africa's lucrative premiership, Namibia's starting 11 were a band of amateurs with no football minutes or income to their name.

Bafana Bafana, boasting a host of European exports in their ranks, were expected to walk all over them, but instead found themselves scrambling to hold on for a share of the spoils.

Their under-fire coach, Molefi Ntseki, blamed the result on rustiness and inexperience. However, Brave Warriors vice-captain Dynamo Fredericks said they made their hosts look average.

"They were not tough, we only lacked match fitness, otherwise we matched them," Fredericks told The Namibian Sport on Sunday.

Portugal-based striker Luther Singh gave the home side the lead on 18 minutes, with Absalom Iimbondi levelling for the visitors on 55 minutes.

Fredericks, who provided the assist for the equaliser, said they exceeded expectations with the result.

"In the first half, it was a bit hard for us. The pace was high. It was difficult for the body, because we lack match fitness," the all-action midfielder said.

"In the second half, we caught our breath and played better. We contained them and created three very good chances, but only took one."

Iimbondi's finish did not look like that of a player deprived of action. Stealing in behind a static defence, the Tigers midfielder neatly controlled Fredericks' looping header on his chest to create space in the area before blasting through the legs of Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

"It was amazing and felt really good to play again. Just being able to play again after such a long time, and managing a draw against Bafana, felt like a victory for us," Fredericks enthused.

"I think we're happy that we managed to sweat a bit, it has been long without playing any game and I think they've shown what we wanted to see, considering that they have not been playing for a very long time," Ntseki told SABC TV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Substitute Warriors' forward Joslin Kamatuka should have completed the turnaround in the closing stages of the match when through on goal, but replacement SA keeper Ricardo Goss parried the shot.

"I think if you look at Namibia, with all due respect, they are not highly technical. But they play with big hearts, enthusiasm and are highly physical. And that's something that we are fully aware of going to Sao Tome," Ntseki said.

Whatever Ntseki's sentiments, the Bobby Samaria-led Warriors were not overawed or outplayed. Even after going behind to Singh's opener through a defensive lapse, Namibia were always in the contest.

Both teams used the match as part of preparations ahead of November's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa, who lost 2-1 to Zambia in another friendly on Sunday, face minnows Sao Tome e Principe in qualification, with Namibia only seeing action again when they face Mali.

On Friday, an impressive Mali hammered West Africans powerhouse Ghana 3-0 in a friendly played in Antalya, Turkey.