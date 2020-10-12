Liberia: Sierra Leonean Trio Complete World Girls FC Move

Monrovia — Liberia female club World Girls FC have completed the signing of three quality Sierra Leonean players to bolster their squad ahead of the new league senior.

The players who have some level of experience internationally were unveiled by the female giant in Liberian football at the weekend at a ceremony where the players expressed their joy joining the club.

The three players are part of the team's ongoing recruitment aimed at challenging for the 2020/2021 female Championship.

The unveiling ceremony was held Friday, October 9 in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

Those unveiled included, Rashidatu Kamara, Zainab Marculey and Jariatu Salamatu Kamara.

Rashidatu Kamara, LFA 2019 Women's league best defender, joins World Girls FC on a two-year loan deal from Mahmoud FC in Sierra Leone, while Zainab Marculey an attacking midfielder, with a huge experience, joins from Sierra Leone Female Police team on a three-year loan deal.

As for Jariatu Salamatu Kamara, a regular for Sierra Leone Female team at youth and senior levels she joins WGFC on a one-year loan deal from Mogbwemo Queens.

The Sierra Leone internationals are expected to play a huge part in World Girl's quest for silverware ahead of the 2020/2021 Orange GSM Female National League that will kickoff on October 24 2020.

Speaking during their unveiling ceremony Madam Rochell Woodson, insisted that World Girls FC has established herself as a genuine title contender for the Women Championship.

The World Girls FC president welcomed the additional talents and praised her Sierra Leonean counterparts for the cordiality that yielded the smooth transfer of the trio.

Madam Woodson also praised the team's technical staff, and members of the club board for the support.

She additionally called on Liberians to join hands in supporting Women Football Clubs.

Rashidatu Kamara who last played for Earth Angels in Liberia said she is happy making the move and will do her best along with her teammates to win more games and the championship.

She said World Girls always have been after her when she was at Earth Angels but feel is the right time to make the move.

Zainab Marculey captained the Sierra Leone National team said playing in Liberia is a great thing and is hoping to win trophies with World Girls.

She said Rashidatu played a great part in her making the move because of their close friendship at international level.

She said her target is to win the league and represent World Girls at the CAF women Champions league.

According to her she wants ending her Career with World Girls will be good for her because she has felt the love from World Girls fans and officials.

Jariatu Salamatu Kamara said she is willing to give her all to the team and will do her best for the club.