Namibia: Jauss, Nashiku Dominate Trustco Juniors

DANIEL Jauss and Taimi Nashiku continued their good form of late when they won the boys and girls u18 singles titles at the Trustco Junior Tennis Championship on Saturday.

The two Namibian rising stars, who both won senior titles at the end of September, dominated their categories to win their titles without dropping a set.

The 15-year-old Jauss, who was top seeded for the tournament, won all his group matches in straight sets, before beating the fourth seeded Lorenzo Danster 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals.

The second-seeded George Louw beat the third-seeded Dian Calitz 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals, but in the final Jauss held the edge as he won the match 6-4, 6-3.

The girls u18 category was conducted on a round robin basis with Nashiku taking the title after winning all her matches in impressive style. She beat Nicola Nitschke 6-1, 6-0 and Raica Coelho 6-2, 6-0, while Coelho came second after beating Nitschke 6-0, 6-0.

There was a bit of an upset in the girls u16 category with the third-seeded Sytisha Goagoses beating the top-seeded Larushka Kruger 6-3, 6-2 in the final, while the fourth-seeded Vimbayi Musavengana beat the third-seeded Dominique Theron 7-6, 6-3 in the third place play-off.

In the girls u14 category also didn't go according to scripts as the second-seeded Odycia Karaerua beat the unseeded Zoe Bronckhorst 6-4, 6-0 in the final, while the top-seeded Karla Terblanche and third-seeded Hayley Kidd were both knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Ayanda Basson won the bronze medal after her opponent Joanivia Bezuidenhout retired with an injury in the third place playoff.

In the boys u14 final, the top-seeded Adam Diggle beat the third-seeded Ruben Yssel 6-1, 6-3 to clinch the title, while the second-seeded Stephan Koen finished third after beating the fourth-seeded Lian Kuhn 7-6, 6-3.

The girls u12 category saw an upset with the second-seeded Minenhle Moyo comfortably beating the top-seeded Mari van Schalkwyk 6-0, 6-1 in the final, while the third-seeded Tjivingurura Vita beat the fourth-seeded Zikizee Muvangwa 6-7, 7-6, 10-6 in the third place playoff.

In the boys u12 category, the top-seeded Samuel Nel beat Johan Theron 6-2, 7-6 in the final, while Lourens du Toit won the third place playoff.

The girls u10 category was conducted on a round robin basis and was very closely contested with Elrica Nakusera, Linda Alemu and Ottilie Hinda all finishing with the same points, although Nakusera won the title with a better aggregate games score.

Luan Brand won the boys u10 category after winning all his matches, followed by Samuel Lagvardi and Markus van Heerden.

The tournament was well attended with a total of 94 players competing, including players from the coast.

"We are very thankful to Trustco for their continued sponsorship and support of junior tennis,"the tournament organiser Santie van der Walt said.

"Their enthusiasm was contagious, while they even spoiled the players with surprise packages and early morning muffins and hot chocolate," she added.