Nigeria: Death Toll From Lagos Collapsed Building Rises

12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran and Agency Report

LASEMA officials trying to rescue persons trapped in a collapsed building at 60 Odo, Str. Obalende, Lagos, on Sunday.

The death toll from the collapsed building in Lagos has risen to seven, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the collapse of the building in Obalende area on Sunday with an official saying four people had been confirmed dead.

However, the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has now confirmed that seven people have died in the collapsed building.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu made the confirmation as the LASEMA Response Team tried to clear the debris of the building.

He said that the uncompleted building, at 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, partially collapsed and injured 15 people.

"Immediately we received a distress call at about 4:30 p.m. on the incident, we activated our emergency response team and all responders headed for the scene.

"Rescue operation is still ongoing while initial findings are as follows: 10 casualties treated with minor injuries, five severely injured persons exhumed from the remains and transferred to hospital," he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that seven fatalities were discovered, six male and one female.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of another male victim was discovered at about 8:14 p.m., bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.

