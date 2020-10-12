Namibia: Central 1 Win Inaugural APs Sixes

CENTRAL 1 won the inaugural APS Sixes u16 title after a comprehensive 18-run victory against Central 2 in the final at Wanderers on Saturday.

Central 1, which was in effect the Windhoek Gymnasium first team, scored 124 runs off their eight overs and then restricted Central 2 (St Paul's first team) to 106 to complete a comfortable victory.

Central 1 got off to a solid start with Gerhard Janse van Rensburg scoring 14 off 10 balls, while Dirkie Theunissen retired on 30 off 15 balls. Captain LuHendro de Waal and Dylan Leicher kept the scoreboard ticking with the former retiring on 31 not out off only eight balls, while Leicher scored 28 not out off eight balls, as they reached 128 for two wickets off their eight overs.

For Central 2, Hansie de Villiers took one wicket for 20 runs and Jack Parker one wicket for 19 runs.

Central 2 got off to a quick reply as their openers Ryan Moffet and Alex Volschenk both reached 30 before having to retire.

Jack Parker kept up the run rate, but when he was dismissed 19 off seven balls, their challenge faded. Ramsay McDonald added 11 off six balls, but Central 2 eventually fell well short of the target, reaching 106 off their eight overs.

For Central 1, Dirkie Theunissen took one wicket for 15 runs.

Duinesig School won the bronze medal in the u16 category.

Pro Ed Academy of Swakopmund won the u13 title after beating Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool in the final, while Namspire Sports Academy finished third.

Windhoek Gymnasium won the u11 title after beating St Paul's in the final, while the Narra Girls team came third.

Close to 350 children from four regions in Namibia competed in the inaugural APS Sixes tournament which started with regional tournaments before the winners progressed to the final.

The CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller said he was satisfied with the turn-out.

"Originally 88 teams entered, but due to Covid-19 they could not all participate and in the end we had 58 entries. But for the first year I think that's a great turnout in terms of numbers and schools that were involved.

"Four regions participated in the u11, u13 and u16 age groups, while we also had some girls teams that participated and did very well. Narra Primary School entered two girls teams and Pro Ed Academy one, while Narra Girls' A team beat several boys teams to finish third in the u11 category," he said.

"The skill level was absolutely amazing to see. What's lovely about the Sixes tournament is that there are a lot of gaps in the field and the boundary is a lot smaller, so the kids can hit more boundaries, which boosts their confidence and makes it easy to play. That's exactly what we want for this format, namely that they get confidence and enjoy the game," he added.

Muller said they planned to expand the tournament next year.

"It will definitely continue and we plan to make it bigger next year when we will add u10 and u12 categories. So from the August holiday we'll have an expansion of this tournament over a two or three-month period in the build-up to the final," he said.