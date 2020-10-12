Namibia: Goals Galore in Hopsol League

12 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THERE were goals galore in the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League which continued in Windhoek over the weekend.

The most goals occurred in the under 9 age group, with Athletic Club Football Academy thrashing Swallows 20-0, while DTS beat ACFA B 10-5.

In other matches, Ramblers beat DTS 6-3 and Windhoek Football Club beat ACFA B 4-3.

ACFA A and Ramblers are now joint leaders on the log with nine points each from three matches.

There were also some high scoring matches in the u10 category, with ACFA A thrashing Windhoek Football Club 10-1, Football School Windhoek beating DTS B 9-2, and ACFA B beating Ramblers 9-3, while DTS A beat Windhoek Gymnasium 5-0.

ACFA A lead Group A with six points from two matches, while DTS A lead Group B with six points from two matches.

The u12 category was a low scoring affair, with SKW posting the only victory with a 2-1 win against Kasaona Football Academy. The other matches were all drawn with Physically Active Youth and Windhoek Football Club drawing 1-1, Football School Windhoek (FSW) and Ramblers drawing 2-2, and ACFA A and DTS drawing 1-1.

ACFA A and DTS now lead Group A with four points from two matches each, while FSW and Ramblers lead Group B with four points from two matches each.

In the under 13 league, SKW thrashed Windhoek Gymnasium 9-0, while Ramblers beat Swallows 4-0, Kaizen Football Academy beat DTS 4-0, and ACFA beat FSW 4-2.

Ramblers now lead Group A on six points from two matches, while SKW, ACFA and Football School Windhoek are all on three points in Group B.

In under 15 matches, DTS beat PAY 4-1, SKW beat Kasaona Football Academy 3-2, and FSW beat Swallows 3-2, while Ramblers B and Windhoek Gymnasium drew 1-1.

Kaizen Football Academy and SKW lead Group A on six points from two matches each, while DTS and FSW lead Group B on six points from tewo matches each.

In the u17 category, Fortis Football Academy beat Swallows 2-1, ACFA beat Windhoek Gymnasium 3-1 and Kasaona Football Academy beat Greefies Football Academy 3-0, while Kaizen Football Academy and SKW drew 0-0.

Kasaona Football Academy lead Group A with six points from two matches, followed by Kaizen Football Academy on four from two matches, while Ramblers A and ACFA are both on six points from two matches in Group B.

