Namibia: Goals Galore in Hopsol League

THERE were goals galore in the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League which continued in Windhoek over the weekend.

The most goals occurred in the under 9 age group, with Athletic Club Football Academy thrashing Swallows 20-0, while DTS beat ACFA B 10-5.

In other matches, Ramblers beat DTS 6-3 and Windhoek Football Club beat ACFA B 4-3.

ACFA A and Ramblers are now joint leaders on the log with nine points each from three matches.

There were also some high scoring matches in the u10 category, with ACFA A thrashing Windhoek Football Club 10-1, Football School Windhoek beating DTS B 9-2, and ACFA B beating Ramblers 9-3, while DTS A beat Windhoek Gymnasium 5-0.

ACFA A lead Group A with six points from two matches, while DTS A lead Group B with six points from two matches.

The u12 category was a low scoring affair, with SKW posting the only victory with a 2-1 win against Kasaona Football Academy. The other matches were all drawn with Physically Active Youth and Windhoek Football Club drawing 1-1, Football School Windhoek (FSW) and Ramblers drawing 2-2, and ACFA A and DTS drawing 1-1.

ACFA A and DTS now lead Group A with four points from two matches each, while FSW and Ramblers lead Group B with four points from two matches each.

In the under 13 league, SKW thrashed Windhoek Gymnasium 9-0, while Ramblers beat Swallows 4-0, Kaizen Football Academy beat DTS 4-0, and ACFA beat FSW 4-2.

Ramblers now lead Group A on six points from two matches, while SKW, ACFA and Football School Windhoek are all on three points in Group B.

In under 15 matches, DTS beat PAY 4-1, SKW beat Kasaona Football Academy 3-2, and FSW beat Swallows 3-2, while Ramblers B and Windhoek Gymnasium drew 1-1.

Kaizen Football Academy and SKW lead Group A on six points from two matches each, while DTS and FSW lead Group B on six points from tewo matches each.

In the u17 category, Fortis Football Academy beat Swallows 2-1, ACFA beat Windhoek Gymnasium 3-1 and Kasaona Football Academy beat Greefies Football Academy 3-0, while Kaizen Football Academy and SKW drew 0-0.

Kasaona Football Academy lead Group A with six points from two matches, followed by Kaizen Football Academy on four from two matches, while Ramblers A and ACFA are both on six points from two matches in Group B.