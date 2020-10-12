Tanzania: Convict's Bid for 2.5bn/ - Hits Snag in Court

THE African Court on Human and People's Rights has refused to order the United Republic of Tanzania to compensate robbery convict, Christopher Jonas, about 2.5bn/- for alleged violation of his rights under the African Charter on Human and People's Rights.

In their judgment on reparation delivered recently, the Justices of the continental court, instead, directed the government of Tanzania, as respondent state, to pay Jonas, the applicant, only 300,000/- being damages for the moral prejudice he suffered from the lack of provision of legal assistance.

The court, having found in its judgment on the merits of September 28th, 2017 that the Respondent State violated Article 7(1) (c) of the Charter, the applicant prayed for a number of pecuniary reparations for material loss, moral prejudice for himself and indirect victims and non-pecuniary reparations.

Jonas sought for 185,000 US dollars as a direct victim for the moral prejudice he suffered; another 800,000 US dollars for material prejudice he suffered, or in the alternative, an amount of 36,640 US dollars; 30,000 US dollars to his mother and another 20,000 US dollars to his siblings identified as indirect victims.

The applicant had also pushed for 65,000 US dollars as Counsel's legal fees, an amount of 2,000 US dollars for expenses incurred, as well as the court should order the Respondent State to publish in the Official Gazette the judgment on the merits within three months as a measure of satisfaction.

In their deliberations, however, the justices noted that prior to his arrest Jonas was a street trader at Kariakoo market in Dar es Salaam selling hand clothes from 1998 to 2002. He had claimed that he started his business with a capital of 250,000/-, which is equivalent to 199 US dollars as at 2002.

The applicant had averred that he was making an average of 6,000, which is equivalent to 6 US dollars a day as of 2002. The court noted that such claims were based on the conviction, sentencing and incarceration of which they did not find unlawful and, thus, do not warrant damages.

As to the claims for moral prejudice the applicant suffered, the court recalled that, as established in its case-law, moral prejudice is presumed in cases of human rights violations, and quantum of damages in this respect is assessed based on equity, taking into account the circumstances of the case.

In assessing the quantum of damages, the Court also recalled that it had adopted the practice of granting applicants an average amount of 300,000/- in instances where legal aid was not availed by the Respondent State without any peculiar prevailing circumstances.

"The Court notes that the applicant's claim to be 185,000 US dollars is exaggerated and there is no reason that warrants awarding damages in United State Dollars. Against these standards and in exercising its discretion, the court awards (him) 300,000/-) as fair compensation," the justices ruled.

Regarding moral prejudice suffered by indirect victims, the court noted that such claims were based on the conviction, sentencing and incarceration of the applicant, which did not cause any prejudice. As such, the justices said, the demanded damages are not called for.

The court further dismissed the request for publication of the judgment on merits, noting that on January 31, 2017, the respondent state passed a Legal Aid Act. "In light of these considerations, the court does not deem it necessary to grant the prayer for publication," they said.

Facts show that the applicant and one Erasto Samson were jointly charged with stealing money and various items of value from one Habibu Said on October 1, 2002, using violence and injuring the victim in the face with a machete.

They were tried before Morogoro District Court. On February 13, 2004, the Court rendered its judgment finding the applicant and Erasto Samson guilty of offence charged. They were both sentenced to 30 years imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane, Erasto Samson having been tried In absentia.

On February 26, 2004, the Applicant filed an appeal before the High Court of Tanzania in Dares-Salaam, which was dismissed on September 12, 2005.

On September 21, 2005; the applicant filed another appeal before the Court of Appeal, which was similarly dismissed on March 27, 2009.

However, the Court of Appeal amended the sentence, setting aside the corporal punishment of twelve (12) strokes of the cane. It was at that point in time when the applicant took the matter to the African Court, alleging some violations of his rights under the Charter.