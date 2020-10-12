Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Names New School After Magufuli

TO honour President John Magufuli's government and great contribution in the past five years, a newly built Mwanakwerekwe Secondary School in Zanzibar has been named after him.

Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein officially opening the newly built school, now known as new 'Dr John Pombe Magufuli' school in Unguja, said the institution will also be a sign that the president wants education for all children regardless of one's sex and religion.

"It is sad that despite public awareness to end abuse of children and women, sexual violence against children and students still continues. Let us work together to eliminate the social menace," Dr Shein said .

The new secondary school will be one of the 26 new institutions with storey buildings constructed during the whole regime of President Shein, while in power. The new schools were built with support from the World Bank through soft loans to implement the Zanzibar Improving Students Prospects (ZISP).

Dr Shein told the gathering that continued abuse of children and women in the country still existed, despite the residents being educated and civilized enough and respecting their religions, which condemn such things, saying: "This tarnishes the image of Zanzibar, and we must unite against the abusers."

Elaborating, he said some parents must also be blamed for the crime, because they hide and refuse to cooperate with the law enforcers, when suspects are arrested and taken to Courts.

In a related development, Dr Shein said that he fully supports plans by his possible successor, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi- Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Zanzibar presidential candidate, who has vowed to fight gender based violence.

Meanwhile, President Shein has asked students in the Islands to work hard in class saying the government still continues to improve learning environment and institutions' infrastructures for them.

On her part, the Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma thanked the President for supporting the construction of another Secondary School at Wingwi in Pemba and named as 'Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.'

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS), Engineer Dr Idrissa Muslim Hijja said in 2010, when Dr Shein was elected the Isles President, Zanzibar had only 10 schools with storey buildings, naming them as Lumumba, Haile-Sellasie, Ben-bella, Hamamni, Forodhani, Tumekuja, Uweleni, Kiponda, Hurumzi and Mwanakwerekwe 'C').

The new schools' construction work was carried out by the China Railway Jianchang Engineering Co (t) Ltd (CRJE) under the supervision of 'Digital Space Consultancy'.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Dr Abdalla Juma Saadala (Deputy Secretary General), and other higher ranking government officials.