Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Names New School After Magufuli

12 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

TO honour President John Magufuli's government and great contribution in the past five years, a newly built Mwanakwerekwe Secondary School in Zanzibar has been named after him.

Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein officially opening the newly built school, now known as new 'Dr John Pombe Magufuli' school in Unguja, said the institution will also be a sign that the president wants education for all children regardless of one's sex and religion.

"It is sad that despite public awareness to end abuse of children and women, sexual violence against children and students still continues. Let us work together to eliminate the social menace," Dr Shein said .

The new secondary school will be one of the 26 new institutions with storey buildings constructed during the whole regime of President Shein, while in power. The new schools were built with support from the World Bank through soft loans to implement the Zanzibar Improving Students Prospects (ZISP).

Dr Shein told the gathering that continued abuse of children and women in the country still existed, despite the residents being educated and civilized enough and respecting their religions, which condemn such things, saying: "This tarnishes the image of Zanzibar, and we must unite against the abusers."

Elaborating, he said some parents must also be blamed for the crime, because they hide and refuse to cooperate with the law enforcers, when suspects are arrested and taken to Courts.

In a related development, Dr Shein said that he fully supports plans by his possible successor, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi- Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Zanzibar presidential candidate, who has vowed to fight gender based violence.

Meanwhile, President Shein has asked students in the Islands to work hard in class saying the government still continues to improve learning environment and institutions' infrastructures for them.

On her part, the Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma thanked the President for supporting the construction of another Secondary School at Wingwi in Pemba and named as 'Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.'

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS), Engineer Dr Idrissa Muslim Hijja said in 2010, when Dr Shein was elected the Isles President, Zanzibar had only 10 schools with storey buildings, naming them as Lumumba, Haile-Sellasie, Ben-bella, Hamamni, Forodhani, Tumekuja, Uweleni, Kiponda, Hurumzi and Mwanakwerekwe 'C').

The new schools' construction work was carried out by the China Railway Jianchang Engineering Co (t) Ltd (CRJE) under the supervision of 'Digital Space Consultancy'.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Dr Abdalla Juma Saadala (Deputy Secretary General), and other higher ranking government officials.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.