Liberia: PUL to Mediate in FeJAL Rumpus

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has taken on a mediatory role to broker peace within the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL).

FeJAL has been without a fully constituted leadership since its last election. The Vice Presidential position was rendered vacant during the general elections of December 20, 2019, due to the last minute disqualification of the only candidate in the race then, Winnie Saywah-Jimmy.

According to a PUL release, the Union will in the coming days commence negotiations between conflicting parties before bringing them together for a plenary to agree on the forward march of FeJAL to include the holding of election for the vacant VP post.\It can be recalled, a number of negotiations aimed at amicably resolving the electoral impasse within the PUL's auxiliary have failed.

The latest was an election committee constituted to organize a special election for Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a decision of a called stakeholders' retreat held on March 16, 2020 at the Isaac Davis School in Paynesville.

The Press Union of Liberia is urging members of FeJAL to be open-minded during the next days of soul searching aimed at reuniting the association for the bigger interest of all female journalists across the country.

The elections timetable will be released at the end of the negotiation, the PUL leadership will initiate immediately.