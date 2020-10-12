Seychelles' Public Utilities Company Now Has Its First Seychellois Female Electrical Engineer

11 October 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Shanna Charlette is the first Seychellois woman to join the Public Utilities Corporation as an electrical engineer.

The 24-year-old rejoined the company after completing an electrical engineering course at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where she earned a first-class with honours for her master's degree programme.

Charlette first joined PUC after completing her A-levels in 2015 as a hydrology technician. Her one-year tenure involved data collection, recording hydrological data and writing monthly reports. Through a scholarship funded by both the government and her employer, Charlette opted to further her studies in control and instrumentation engineering, a branch in electrical engineering.

"I was always intrigued by electronics and fixing things. I remember once I learned in secondary school how to change a plug and I thought it was so cool. The same night I bought a 3-pin plug and replaced it with a 2-pin plug. It worked and I remember that it made me so happy and I felt proud," explained Charlette.

Charlette added that her days at the university were not always easy, especially in a male-dominated field. "I have many proud moments. I am immensely proud to have been the only female on my course and to have managed to excel. I have worked so hard for it and did not stop even though I felt like I could not do it."

Despite being in a male-dominated environment and being faced with gender discrimination at times, Charlette said she remained focused and determined on her studies, and proving herself to her counterparts.

"It is quite intimidating because I was the only female on my course. The males are always testing you to see if you can do it. It's what I love to do and I put my mind to it so in the end proved them wrong. A lot of people asked me why I chose this field and my answer is always the same: you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. The first key to success is confidence and determination".

Two weeks since she started working, Charlette has been on rotation in different departments of the company but said that she is looking forward to joining the generation team at the main power station, where she hopes to remain for some time and develop further.

While satisfied with being the first Seychellois female electrical engineer at PUC, Charlette dreams to be a researcher for the renewable energy field, which involves finding ways and experimenting with new materials, for instance, to make the renewable energy field more reliable and efficient.

The chief executive of PUC has welcomed Charlette in her new post where he said women occupy important and crucial posts. Philippe Morin told SNA that Charlette joins the company and other women engineers currently employed in water division and as civil engineers. Morin added that the fact that PUC partly funded Charlette's scholarship shows its commitment to encourage girls to take such career choices.

Nadia Bouchereau, a career guidance counselor, said that as early as 12 years, students are given guidance and about further studies and they are always encouraged not to let societal norms and stereotyping to influence their professional development.

"More and more we see many girls taking careers or even studying in fields which is male-dominated. I think this is the way forward and at school, we always encourage girls to make such choices," Bouchereau told SNA.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.