Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Exceeds 38,000

"The first thing we needed to do was ensure that social distancing and hygiene practices were observed in our own MSF spaces, and that those staff with underlying conditions had the capacity to safely work from home,” said George Mapiye about the spread of the pandemic in rural South Africa.

As of October 12, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,578,794. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 38,109, and recoveries 1,304,377.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 692,471, with deaths numbering 17,780. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (152,404), Egypt (104,516) Ethiopia (84,295), Nigeria (60,266) and Algeria (53,072).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.