Nigeria: South Sudan President Lauds TB Joshua's Contributions to End Country's War

The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has expressed his country's gratitude to the General Overseer and the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, for helping to resolve the country's civil war.

In a letter of invitation to Prophet T. B Joshua, President Mayadrdit said: "With due respect and honour, I am privileged to write to your highly prophetic esteemed office in reference to the above-mentioned subject."

The president said the protracted civil war in the country which had defied international intervention was resolved due to the prophet's intercession.

He added: "First, I would like to thank you, humble servant of the Most High God and the highest grace and anointing upon your life, and for your love and humility for coming on your prophetic and historic visit on November 12, 2019, when the nation was in a desperate situation, whereby the country was experiencing civil violent war for many years."

He said the world organisation tried to negotiate peace, "but where human wisdom fails, God has the final answer.

"As you have prophesied, that it shall be a new beginning for the nation, and that we the leaders should overcome our divisions and our differences and come back to develop our youngest nation in the world.

"Hence we, the government and the opposition have come together to implement the revitalised peace agreement, and now the nation is at peace followed by the formation of Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU), which signifies a new beginning indeed.

"For I am the Lord, I speak, and the word which I speak will come to pass, it will no more be postponed: Ezekiel 12: 25.

"Secondly, based on the above-mentioned reference, I want to take this opportunity to invite you again to the Republic of South Sudan to harvest what you planted. The whole nation of South Sudan is ready to receive you once again.

"Being confident of this proverb, he who began the good work will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ: Philippians 1: 6, so we are inviting you to come and complete the good work which you started"